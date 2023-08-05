MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.44. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.