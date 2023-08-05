Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 10.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,000,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

