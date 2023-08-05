Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $300.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

