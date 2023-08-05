Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $300.53 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

