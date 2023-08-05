Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Everi worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 250,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Everi by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

EVRI opened at $14.88 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

