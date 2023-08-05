Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.