Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 84,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,811,200,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

