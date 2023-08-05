Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1 %

HOG stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

