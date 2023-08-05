Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

