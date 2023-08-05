Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $66.73 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.55%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.