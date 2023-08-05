Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.