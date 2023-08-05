Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.