Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN opened at $126.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

