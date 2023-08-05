Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

