Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

