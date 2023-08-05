Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

