Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of GBCI opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

