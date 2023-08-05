Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $11,081.48.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.

Natera Trading Up 17.6 %

Natera stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

