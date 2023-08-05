National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.19

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 78227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

