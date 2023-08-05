Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s current price.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
