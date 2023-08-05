Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s current price.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.