nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $177,865.20 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at $34,768,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

