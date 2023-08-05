NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $139,000.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.