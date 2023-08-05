Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $25.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.
Nevro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,058.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nevro
In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nevro
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $50,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
