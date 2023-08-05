NGX Limited (ASX:NGX) Insider Ian Middlemas Purchases 1,072,728 Shares of Stock

NGX Limited (ASX:NGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Middlemas purchased 1,072,728 shares of NGX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$241,363.80 ($161,989.13).

NGX Limited focuses on the exploration and development of graphite projects in Malawi. It holds 100% interest in the Nanzeka project, the Duwi project, and the Malingunde project located in Malawi. NGX Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

