NIKE, Inc. (NKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 487,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,731,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

