NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

NNN stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

