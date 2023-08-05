Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares traded.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
