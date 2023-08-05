Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Chad W. Allen Sells 4,800 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $193,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,591.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

