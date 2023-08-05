Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.