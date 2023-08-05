NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

