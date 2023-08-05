Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $240,099.28 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olin Trading Down 0.3 %

OLN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Olin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.