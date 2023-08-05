Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $113.26.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicell by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

