ON Semiconductor Corporation Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

