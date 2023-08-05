ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

