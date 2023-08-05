ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.31.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $382,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 84.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,727 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $766,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

