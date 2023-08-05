OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,564 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneSpan by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

