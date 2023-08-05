Ookami Limited (ASX:OOK) Insider Joseph van den Elsen Purchases 249,326 Shares

Ookami Limited (ASX:OOK – Get Free Report) insider Joseph van den Elsen purchased 249,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$49,865.20 ($33,466.58).

Ookami Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 39.97 and a quick ratio of 45.30.

Ookami Company Profile

Ookami Limited engages exploration and development of resource projects in Africa. It explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Messok East Co-Ni project comprising Messok East permit covering an area of 455 square kilometers and three exploration permits located adjacent to the Geovic Co-Ni permit covering an area approximately 1,250 square kilometers situated in Cameroon.

