Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. CX Institutional grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 754.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

