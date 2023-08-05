Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $23,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

