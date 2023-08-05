Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,040,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

