Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 759 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

