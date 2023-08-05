Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 126 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

CSL stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

