Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 132 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

