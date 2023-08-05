Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 387 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

