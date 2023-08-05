Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight Sells 2,500 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 465,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

