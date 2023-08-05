Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells 1,201 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.