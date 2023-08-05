Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $68,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

