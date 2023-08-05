Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

