Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,258 shares of company stock worth $43,386,718 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

