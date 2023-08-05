Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $583,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after buying an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

